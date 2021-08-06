Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 16.53% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.43.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $59.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.79, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.55. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $60.00.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 15.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 902 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $47,941.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,039.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 2,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total value of $138,831.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,843,036.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,588 shares of company stock worth $9,469,120. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

