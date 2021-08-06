Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Monday. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Legrand from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Legrand from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGRDY opened at $22.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.56. Legrand has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.77.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

