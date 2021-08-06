Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) will announce earnings of $1.60 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Leidos’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65. Leidos reported earnings of $1.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leidos will report full-year earnings of $6.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $6.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $7.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Leidos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

NYSE:LDOS traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.77. 3,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,028. Leidos has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $113.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 23.33%.

In other news, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,076.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,872.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Leidos by 118.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

