Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.740-$0.770 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Lexington Realty Trust also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.74 to $0.76 EPS.

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $13.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.58. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $13.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.26% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $92.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Lexington Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1075 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

