LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Stake Boosted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. Strs Ohio bought a new position in LGI Homes during the first quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LGI Homes during the first quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes during the first quarter worth $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes during the first quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LGIH shares. Wedbush increased their target price on LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.50.

Shares of LGIH opened at $158.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 0.78. LGI Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $95.54 and a one year high of $188.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.88.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $791.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.64 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 15.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total transaction of $65,496.06. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,828,397.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

