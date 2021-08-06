Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $10.24, but opened at $9.76. Liberty Oilfield Services shares last traded at $9.63, with a volume of 2,951 shares.

Specifically, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $340,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,759,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,943,284.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $440,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,163,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,928,201.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,492,216 shares of company stock worth $189,662,944 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LBRT has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.57.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 3.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.6% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 116,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

