Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Joules Group (LON:JOUL)

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Joules Group (LON:JOUL) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on JOUL. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of Joules Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of Joules Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get Joules Group alerts:

LON:JOUL opened at GBX 266 ($3.48) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 273.89. The company has a market capitalization of £296.85 million and a PE ratio of -12.93. Joules Group has a 52 week low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 310 ($4.05).

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware products under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes womenswear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; menswear, including tops, chinos, rugby shirts, and denims, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; footwear; homeware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws; accessories, such as watches, eyewear, bedding, sofas, toiletries, umbrellas, stationery, and others; and pet beds, travel beds, leads, dog coats, toys, etc.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Joules Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joules Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.