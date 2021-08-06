Bank of America Begins Coverage on Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV)

Equities researchers at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Lightning eMotors in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Lightning eMotors in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lightning eMotors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

ZEV opened at $6.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.61. Lightning eMotors has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $17.36.

In other news, Director Neil Miotto bought 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lightning eMotors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $939,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

