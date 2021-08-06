Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Given New $114.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $98.00 to $114.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$115.00 price target (up previously from C$104.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Friday, May 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bankshares set a $110.00 target price on Lightspeed POS and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lightspeed POS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.62.

Shares of Lightspeed POS stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.17. 54,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,682. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $97.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.93.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.11. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 56.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,704,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,287,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 128.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,753,000 after acquiring an additional 133,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

