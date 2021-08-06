Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Given New $120.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its price target lifted by analysts at National Bank Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LSPD. Barclays lifted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.36.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Shares of LSPD traded up $1.42 on Friday, reaching $97.18. 1,045,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion and a PE ratio of -119.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.93. Lightspeed POS has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $97.97.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.33 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.