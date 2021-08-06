LikeCoin (LIKE) Hits Market Capitalization of $16.86 Million

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. One LikeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0161 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $16.86 million and $41,120.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LikeCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00056928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00017071 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002588 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.61 or 0.00899565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00097993 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00042941 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,048,698,567 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,236,061 coins. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LikeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LikeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.