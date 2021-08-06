Lindbrook Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 19.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PDD opened at $88.74 on Friday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a one year low of $69.89 and a one year high of $212.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $109.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.92 and a beta of 1.43.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. Equities research analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

PDD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. dropped their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.06.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

