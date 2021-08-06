Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,160 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 50.9% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,898,729.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DVN opened at $26.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.03. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.34.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is -488.89%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $26.10 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.45.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

