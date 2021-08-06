Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 67.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,256 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,737,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

GSK stock opened at $40.92 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $42.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.523 per share. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.46%.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

