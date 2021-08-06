Lindbrook Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,500 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $132,892,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,033 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,656,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,085 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 953.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,206,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XN Exponent Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $81,801,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 7,500 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total value of $754,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,790,290.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie Biumi sold 10,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $1,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,306.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,520 shares of company stock valued at $4,337,379 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CZR stock opened at $90.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.64. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.62. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $113.46.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 40.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CZR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.81.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

