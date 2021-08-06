Lindbrook Capital LLC Makes New $84,000 Investment in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 32.7% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,013,000 after purchasing an additional 40,487 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 1,419.2% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,724,000.

Get iShares Global Materials ETF alerts:

MXI stock opened at $92.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.28. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $66.77 and a 52 week high of $99.03.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.