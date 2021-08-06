Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 7.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 91.2% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 1.4% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 20.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

OCUL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

OCUL stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 8.31. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.10.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 103.20% and a negative net margin of 591.81%. The business had revenue of $7.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $143,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device designed to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.