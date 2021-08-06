Litecoin Cash Hits Market Cap of $7.51 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $7.51 million and $1,043.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000193 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,848.99 or 0.99703699 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 734,672,075 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

