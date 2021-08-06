Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Shares Acquired by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 12.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 427,493 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 47,636 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $25,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on LOB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of LOB traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.47. 7,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,836. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.97. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $72.64.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.84. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 33.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.