Loews (NYSE:L) Upgraded at TheStreet

Loews (NYSE:L) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $54.02 on Wednesday. Loews has a 52-week low of $32.75 and a 52-week high of $59.39. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter.

In other news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $645,196.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,215.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Loews by 1.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Loews by 27.8% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Loews by 1.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Loews by 1.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of Loews by 375.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 57.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Loews

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

