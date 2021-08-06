Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units (NASDAQ:LITTU) Trading Down 0.4%

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units (NASDAQ:LITTU) traded down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.94 and last traded at $9.95. 3,222 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 63,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units (NASDAQ:LITTU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.