Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Bought by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,091 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Logitech International accounts for 2.0% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $6,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,809,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,092 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,352,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,174,000 after purchasing an additional 40,734 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at $230,842,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Logitech International by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,134,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,267,000 after buying an additional 253,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Logitech International by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,126,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,654,000 after purchasing an additional 264,390 shares during the last quarter. 34.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOGI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Logitech International from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.88.

In related news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 1,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $241,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,165,910. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 10,407 shares of company stock worth $1,219,970 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.05. The company had a trading volume of 23,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,591. Logitech International S.A. has a 12 month low of $66.78 and a 12 month high of $140.17. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.55.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 18.40%. On average, analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.