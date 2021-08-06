Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,844 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,096 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.87.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $190.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $146.72 and a one year high of $215.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.76.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

