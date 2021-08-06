LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.75 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.36% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “LSB Industries, Inc., is a diversified holding company involved in manufacturing operations through its subsidiaries. It manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The company operates through Chemical Business which manufactures and sells nitrogen based chemical products including high purity and commercial grade anhydrous ammonia, industrial and fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate, urea ammonium nitrate, nitric acids in various concentrations, nitrogen solutions, diesel exhaust fluid and various other products. It’s Engineered Products Business markets a proprietary line of precision metal working machine tools and industrial performance solutions to customers worldwide. The company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility within a global chemical company’s complex in Baytown, TX. LSB’s products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers throughout the United States. “

LXU stock opened at $7.84 on Wednesday. LSB Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $235.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.50.

In other news, VP Harold L. Rieker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $25,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXU. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in shares of LSB Industries by 17.4% during the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 901,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 133,500 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the first quarter worth about $48,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LSB Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 10,167 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of LSB Industries by 125.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,144,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 636,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the first quarter worth about $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries Company Profile

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells chemical products in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

