Lua Swap (LUA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.20 Million

Lua Swap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. One Lua Swap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges. Lua Swap has a total market cap of $5.20 million and $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lua Swap has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lua Swap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00056888 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00017066 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002580 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $368.55 or 0.00898776 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00097701 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00042658 BTC.

Lua Swap Coin Profile

Lua Swap (LUA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Lua Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lua Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lua Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lua Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lua Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.