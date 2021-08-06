Lufax (NYSE:LU) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lufax (NYSE:LU) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $9.80 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $20.30.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lufax from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lufax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Shares of LU opened at $7.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.44. Lufax has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $20.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion and a PE ratio of 7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lufax by 5.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lufax by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lufax by 2.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Lufax by 33.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period. 6.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

