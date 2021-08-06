Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.39.

LYFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $59.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

NASDAQ:LYFT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,511,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,742,826. Lyft has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $68.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 65.35% and a negative return on equity of 75.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lyft will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $242,717.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $2,094,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lyft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lyft by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lyft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

