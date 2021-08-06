LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $6.05 Per Share

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $6.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.20. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ FY2021 earnings at $20.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.26 EPS.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LYB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.29.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $96.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.60. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $64.21 and a twelve month high of $118.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 80.57%.

In related news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.0% in the second quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 12.9% in the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 15,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 327.0% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 270,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,860,000 after buying an additional 207,409 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.0% in the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 119.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 160,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,213,000 after buying an additional 87,342 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

