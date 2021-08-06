MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CFO John Kober Sells 9,000 Shares

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CFO John Kober sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $543,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
John Kober also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 17th, John Kober sold 1,521 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $76,293.36.
Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $61.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.47. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.78 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.17.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MTSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.89.
MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.
