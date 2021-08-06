MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CFO John Kober Sells 9,000 Shares

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CFO John Kober sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $543,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

John Kober also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, John Kober sold 1,521 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $76,293.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $61.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.47. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.78 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.17.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.89.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

