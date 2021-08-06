MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Gap Down to $19.33

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.33, but opened at $18.53. MAG Silver shares last traded at $18.66, with a volume of 9,859 shares changing hands.
MAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MAG Silver currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.56.
The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 483.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.23.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 174.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 24.4% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 19.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 883.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the period. 38.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MAG Silver Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)
MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.
Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.