MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Gap Down to $19.33

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.33, but opened at $18.53. MAG Silver shares last traded at $18.66, with a volume of 9,859 shares changing hands.

MAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MAG Silver currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 483.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.23.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 174.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 24.4% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 19.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 883.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the period. 38.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAG Silver Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.

