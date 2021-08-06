Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Magenta Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research started coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Magenta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

MGTA opened at $6.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $375.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.35. Magenta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.67.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

