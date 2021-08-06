Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 70.89%.

NYSE MX traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.99. 55,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,259. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.15. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The company has a market cap of $879.88 million, a P/E ratio of 2.48, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnachip Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

