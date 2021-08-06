Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $20.69, but opened at $20.00. Magnachip Semiconductor shares last traded at $19.29, with a volume of 5,649 shares trading hands.

The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 70.89% and a return on equity of 12.69%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MX. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 880.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 215.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.10 million, a PE ratio of 2.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile (NYSE:MX)

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

