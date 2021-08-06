Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $20.69, but opened at $20.00. Magnachip Semiconductor shares last traded at $19.29, with a volume of 5,649 shares trading hands.
The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 70.89% and a return on equity of 12.69%.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on MX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.40.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.10 million, a PE ratio of 2.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.02.
Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile (NYSE:MX)
Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.
