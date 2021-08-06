Man Group plc Invests $230,000 in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Man Group plc acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth approximately $271,842,000. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,857,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,256 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 59.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,749,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,905 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth approximately $40,702,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 45.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 629,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,461,000 after buying an additional 198,152 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $5,401,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,300,702.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John H. Cunningham sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.75, for a total value of $1,590,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,612,628 in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $207.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.08 and a 12-month high of $207.20. The company has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 61.37%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ARE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.86.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

