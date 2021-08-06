Man Group plc Invests $267,000 in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSS. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 21.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,521,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,271,000 after buying an additional 268,426 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,772,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Federal Signal by 57.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Federal Signal by 3.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 276,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $38.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. Federal Signal Co. has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $43.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.11.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 15.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.56%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FSS shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

