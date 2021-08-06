Man Group plc Makes New $250,000 Investment in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 51.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 2,100.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on B. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Shares of NYSE B opened at $49.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24. Barnes Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.59 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.60.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $321.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.89 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Barnes Group Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

