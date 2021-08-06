Man Group plc Sells 181,414 Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Man Group plc reduced its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 93.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 181,414 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HCKT. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group during the first quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in The Hackett Group by 126.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 11,754 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HCKT opened at $17.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.14 million, a PE ratio of 98.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.69. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $18.94.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $63.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.63 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HCKT. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barrington Research upped their price target on The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

