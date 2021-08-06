Man Group plc Trims Stock Holdings in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 82.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,503 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Winmark were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Standard LLC raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 5.0% in the first quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 18,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 7.7% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Winmark by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Winmark by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Winmark by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

WINA opened at $200.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.55. The stock has a market cap of $729.85 million, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.82. Winmark Co. has a 52 week low of $150.03 and a 52 week high of $218.02.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.03 million for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 312.07% and a net margin of 49.06%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%.

In other Winmark news, VP Leah A. Goff sold 2,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $524,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

