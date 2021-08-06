Manning & Napier Group LLC Cuts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 0.9% during the first quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in The Boeing by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in The Boeing by 2.0% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA opened at $229.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $236.76. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BA. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.15.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

