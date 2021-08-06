Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $1.76 Million Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 95.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 479,102 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 1,366.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte by 525.0% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 61.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Incyte by 156.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INCY. TheStreet raised shares of Incyte from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Benchmark raised shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.88.

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $384,482.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $2,321,551.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INCY stock opened at $76.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 50.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.77. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $75.52 and a 1-year high of $101.47.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.95 million. Incyte had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 15.77%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

