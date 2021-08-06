Manning & Napier Group LLC Purchases 6,443 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter worth $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.0% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CCEP. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Sunday, July 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.22.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $61.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.98. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $63.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.06.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

