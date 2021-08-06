ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ManTech International Corporation is a leading provider of innovative technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs for the Intelligence Community; the Departments of Defense, State, Homeland Security, and Justice; the Space Community; and other U.S. federal government customers. ManTech’s expertise includes systems engineering, systems integration, technology and software development, enterprise security architecture, information assurance, intelligence operations support, network and critical infrastructure protection, information technology, communications integration and engineering support. The company supports the advanced telecommunications systems that are used in Operation Iraqi Freedom and in other parts of the world; provides the physical and cyber security to protect U.S. embassies all over the world; has developed a secure, collaborative communications system for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security; and builds and maintains secure databases. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of ManTech International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

MANT stock opened at $84.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.35. ManTech International has a one year low of $61.93 and a one year high of $101.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.72.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 5.12%. Research analysts expect that ManTech International will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $645,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,522.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total value of $251,188.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,096.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,375 shares of company stock worth $1,241,914 over the last three months. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ManTech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in ManTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FMR LLC raised its position in ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in ManTech International by 61.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in ManTech International in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. 64.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

