Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th.

MFI traded up C$0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching C$26.18. 125,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,752. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.60. The stock has a market cap of C$3.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.51. Maple Leaf Foods has a 12-month low of C$23.20 and a 12-month high of C$30.67.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Maple Leaf Foods will post 1.5825966 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MFI shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.50 to C$35.50 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Maple Leaf Foods to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$37.00 target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a research note on Thursday.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.