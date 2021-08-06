Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Price Target Raised to C$36.00

Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$35.50 to C$36.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of Maple Leaf Foods stock traded up $1.39 on Friday, hitting $20.80. 2,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,634. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.69. Maple Leaf Foods has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $24.18.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

