Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.33) earnings per share.

Shares of MPC stock traded up $2.11 on Thursday, hitting $56.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,159,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,464,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.96. The firm has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of -34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 2.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently -67.44%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

