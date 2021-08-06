Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Issues Earnings Results

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter, reports. Marubeni had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter.

MARUY opened at $83.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.38. Marubeni has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $93.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marubeni from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities worldwide. The company trades in grains, feed ingredients, compound feeds, foods, agricultural and marine products, processed seafood, fresh and processed meat, and feed ingredients and compound feed; and apparel, footwear, lifestyle, and textile and industrial materials.

