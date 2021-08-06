Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $70.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Marvell Technology traded as high as $62.13 and last traded at $61.78, with a volume of 63711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.34.

MRVL has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $1,118,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,100 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 77.1% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 15,950 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,546 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 362,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,745,000 after purchasing an additional 27,258 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,714,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,967,000 after purchasing an additional 510,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,778,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,035,000 after purchasing an additional 16,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.66, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

About Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

