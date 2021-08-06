Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $70.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Marvell Technology traded as high as $62.13 and last traded at $61.78, with a volume of 63711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.34.
MRVL has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.
In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $1,118,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,100 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.66, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is 41.38%.
About Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.
