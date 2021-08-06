Mary E. Sellers Sells 5,000 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Stock

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $421,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Monday, June 7th, Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $443,550.00.

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $83.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.22. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a one year low of $48.77 and a one year high of $99.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

