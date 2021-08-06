Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. KDI Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 7,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $67,039,000. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $413.16.

MA traded up $2.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $374.38. 67,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,786,292. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $373.47. The stock has a market cap of $371.03 billion, a PE ratio of 51.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other Mastercard news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total value of $29,246,860.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,902,874 shares in the company, valued at $39,960,750,357.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 639,446 shares of company stock valued at $244,134,099 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

