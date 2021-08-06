Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) PT Raised to $176.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $172.00 to $176.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MTCH. BTIG Research raised shares of Match Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Match Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.22.

MTCH opened at $146.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.69. Match Group has a 52 week low of $100.25 and a 52 week high of $174.68. The firm has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.32, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 22.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,660.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,830 shares of company stock worth $7,001,972 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

